Sussex at Vitality Blast Finals Day - LIVE: Sussex lose to Kent Spitfires in semi-final despite Garton effort
Sussex Sharks lost in the semi-final to Kent Spitfires by 21 runs at Edgbaston today.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 5:49 pm
Luke Wright's men were chasing 169 to win against Kent Spitfires and despte a superb display from George Garton with the bat and ball, they lost and Kent progressed to the final here they will face Somerset.
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:25
- Sussex chasing 169 to win against Kent Spitfires in second semi-final
- Winners will face Somerset, who beat Hampshire in a thrilling semi-final
- Final starts at 6.45pm
- Sussex last won the competition in 2009 and were runners-up in 2018
It’s all over. Sussex all out for 147 and lose by 21 runs
22 runs needed from the final over for Sussex
Mills bowled by Milnes. 146-9. 23 needed from 7
Sussex need 30 from 2 overs. 139-8
Chris Jordan gone going for another big shot. 136-8
Big moment
131-7. 38 from 18 balls
Sussex 121-7 from 16 overs
