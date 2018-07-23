Archer rips through Glamorgan as Sussex bowl out visitors for 85

Jofra Archer stunned Glamorgan with a spell of four wickets for four runs in just 11 deliveries on the second day of the day-night fixture at Hove. Glamorgan, replying to a Sussex score of 327, were bowled out for 85 before lunch.

At one stage, at 34 for six, they looked in danger of undercutting their lowest score against Sussex, 41 in 1925.

Archer started the mayhem in his second over when he bowled Jack Murphy through the gate. In his next over Nick Selman played on to a lifting delivery and two balls later star batsman Usman Khawaja edged an Archer away swinger to keeper Ben Brown.

In the following over Ollie Robinson had Connor Brown lbw with one that was hitting leg stump. But this was Archer’s show and in his next over he had Kiran Carlson well caught at third slip by Phil Salt to make it 15 for five.

Chris Jordan replaced Robinson at the Cromwell Road end at 34 for five and with his fourth delivery he moved one away from Jeremy Lawlor to have him caught behind. Jordan then had Andrew Salter caught at mid-on – by Archer – before bowling Timm van der Gugton with an away-swinging yorker.

David Wiese removed Chris Cooke’s middle stump and finally Lukas Carey was run out by Danny Briggs. The Glamorgan innings had lasted just 28.4 overs and this was their lowest score of the season.