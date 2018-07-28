Brighton skipper Bruno is guest as Sharks host Hants

Sussex Sharks return home to take on Hampshire in the Vitality Blast at Hove on Sunday afternoon.

The Sharks go into the match against the bottom side in fourth place in the south group with seven points and a game in hand over the three sides ahead of them. Jason Gillespie has named an unchanged 14-man squad for the fixture.

There will be a special guest at this year’s ‘El Clasicoast’, with Brighton & Hove Albion FC skipper Bruno in attendance at the toin coss.

Sussex Sharks Squad

Luke Wright (c)

Jofra Archer

Will Beer

Danny Briggs

Tom Bruce

Michael Burgess (wk)

Laurie Evans

Chris Jordan

Rashid Khan

Tymal Mills

Delray Rawlins

Ollie Robinson

Phil Salt

David Wiese

Hampshire have endured a tough start to this year’s Vitality Blast, winning just one of their six matches so far. That 21-run victory at home to Middlesex and a tie against Essex at Chelmsford have not been enough to stop the two-time winners sitting at the bottom of the south group with three points.

New Zealand all-rounder Colin Munro is the team’s leading run scorer so far in this year’s tournament with 200 runs from his six innings. Left-arm seamer Chris Wood is the leading wicket taker with seven scalps from six matches.

Sussex and Hampshire have already met in this year’s tournament, with the Sharks recording an emphatic eight-wicket victory at The Ageas Bowl earlier this month.

Sunday's match gets under way at 2.30pm.

A limited number of tickets will be available to buy on the gates, which open at 1pm. Supporters can save £5 on gate prices by purchasing tickets online. These will be onsale via our Print@Home facility up until gates opening on the day of the match.

