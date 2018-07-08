Luke gets it Wright as Sharks beat Glamorgan

Captain Luke Wright hit 88 from just 53 balls as the Sharks beat Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens.

Chasing 174 to win, Sussex lost Phil Salt early but Wright and Laurie Evans (65 not out) put on 123 for the second wicket before the skipper fell.

Tom Bruce then joined Evans to see the Sharks home.

Colin Ingram (81 not out) was the star of the Glamorgan innings. Rashid Khan took 2-27 for Sussex.

