A huge crowd of more than 6000 at Hove saw Sussex Sharks lose their first game of this season's T20 campaign.

The Sharks lost to Surrey by 52 runs - with Australian Aaron Finch hitting a brilliant 131 not out for the visitors. Phil Salt hit 74 for Sussex in their reply.

The crowd packed in for Sussex's match against Surrey. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

