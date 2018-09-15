Sussex will face Worcestershire Rapids if they beat Somerset in Vitality Blast Finals Day semi

Sussex Sharks will face the Worcestershire Rapids in the final of the Vitality Blast if they beat Somerset in the second semi-final.

The Rapids beat Lancashire by 20 runs.

Moeen Ali hits a six against Lancashire

Worcestershire were put in by Lancashire and Moeen Ali got the Rapids off to a great start with 41 from 21 balls.

But a collapse saw them reduced to 97-6. But some great hitting and inventive stroke play from Ben Cox (55 not out) and Ed Barnard (28 not out) helped them post a total of 169-6.

Liam Livingstone (30 from 18 balls) and Arron Lilley (23) gave Lancashire a decent start but Pat Brown produced a superb performance with the ball, taking 4-21 in his four over spell.

Keaton Jennings hit a half century but the task of 29 runs from the final over was too much.

Jos Buttler

The Sussex v Somerset game starts at 2.30pm, with the final due to start at 6.45pm.

You can follow Vitality Blast Finals Day live here

The trophy

