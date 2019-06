And this week Ben Manenti was knocked off the top of the runscorers list for the Premier and Division 2 - here are the top 15 runscorers and the top wicket takers with 14 wickets or more.

1. 526 runs @263 Mahesh Rawat - Middleton jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. 491 runs @81.83 Matt Machan - Brighton and Hove jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 477 runs @68.14 Ben Manenti - Roffey jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 429 runs @71.50 Sean Heather - Middleton jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more