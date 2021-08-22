Sussex Cricket League round-up: Hastings win thriller, Bognor all but promoted, Lindfield pick up important win

Will Adkin hit a century for East Grinstead

Dilshan de Zoysa was the star with the ball for Hastings taking 5-21. Stephen Rigg (4-20) and Chris Atherton (3-48) helped reduce Hastings to 92-9 but John Morgan (22 not out) and Adam Page put on 14 for the last wicket to win the game. That win put them above Cuckfield (111 all out), who suffered a 113-run defeat against in their important clash with Middleton (224-6).

Mahesh Rawat hit an unbeaten 100 for Middleton. In reply Cuckfield lost wickets at regular intervals and were never in the chase. Matt Lee (3-32) and Sean Heather (3-14) were the pick of the bowlers. Cuckfield face Hastings next week in a crunch match.

Haywards Heath (110 all out) remain bottom as they lost to leaders Preston Nomads (213-7) by 103 runs. Dan Philips (45) and Kashif Ibrahim (40) top scored for Nomads while Charlie Birrell was the ick of their bowlers with 3-28.Nomads need 27 points from next week’s game at Brighton to secure the Premier Division title.

Will Adkin hit a superb 105 for East Grinstead (241 all out) as they beat a young Eastbourne (110 all out) by 131 runs. Tom Hinley hit a 36-ball 51 in Grinstead’s innings while Aiden Plumley took 5-44 for Eastbourne. In Eastbourne’s reply, Lewis Hatchett (3-27) took two wickets in the first over and Jacob Smith’s side never recovered. Bradley Hatchett took 3-36.

Theo Rivers as the star for Roffey (254-2) as they beat Three Bridges (253-7). Joe Walker (90) and Ollie Blandford (49) shone with the bat while skipper Matt Davies took 4-58 for Roffey. It was a decent total but Roffey got there with seven balls to spare. Rivers finished unbeaten on 105 while Rohit Jagota (48 from 26 balls) and Josh Fleming (61) also contributed.

In Division 2, Horsham (202-8) beat St James’s Montefiore (130 all out) by 73 runs in the big game of the day. Tom Johnson hit 73 for Horsham while Henry Cope took 4-24 for St James’s. The win puts Horsham 32 points ahead of St James’s with two games left.

Bognor (184-6) all but secured promotion after they beat Chichester Priory (180 all out). Tarryck Gabriel hit 54 for Chichester while Joe Ashmore (63 not out) and Ryan Maskell (55) saw Bognor home. Bognor are now 55 points ahead of third placed St James’s with 60 points still available.

The bottom Roffey 2nd XI (88 all out) were relegated after losing to rivals Preston Nomads 2nd XI (209 all out). Aaron Philips hit 89 for Nomads while Leigh Harrison took 6-29 for Roffey.

Lindfield (242-6) had an important win against fellow strugglers Billingshurst (158 all out). James Scott (67) and Apoorv Wankhede (73) were the stars for Lindfieldwith the bat while Dom Morgan took 3-23 in the reply.

Two from Lindfield, Nomads 2nd XI - who face each other next week - and Bilingshurst will join Roffey in relegation with only 10 points separating them at the moment.

Other notable performances:

Division 3 West: Fazlan Nizamdeen 170 from 120 balls for Slinfold.

Division 3 East: Alex Thornhill 130 and George Burton-Durham 5-63 for Glynde. William Lucas 102 for Seaford. Wazir Khan 5-28 for St Peters.

Division 4 East: Matthew Constable 5-41 for Crowhurst Park. Thomas Beswick 117 not out and Ryan Trott 5-43 for East Grinstead 2nd XI.

Division 5 West: Steve Calder-Smith 109 for Wisborough Green.

Division 5 Central: Dominic Ashton 5-16 for St James’s Montefiore 2nd XI.

Division 5 East: Jamie Wicks 5-39 for Bexhill 2nd XI. Phil Dunn 6-26 for Chiddingly.

Division 6 Central: Matt Charman 5-12 for Burgess Hill 2nd XI.

Division 6 East: Aaron Andrews 5-26 for St Peter’s 2nd XI. Ben Pedroza 104 for Pevensey. Joe Lovell 110 not out for Crowhurst Park 2nd XI.

Division 7 East: Karl Wootten 5-29 for Seaford 2nd XI

Division 8 Central: Ben Townley 5-13 for Palmers. William Wycherly 6-7 for Plumpton and East Chiltington 2nd XI

Division 9 Central: Joseph Hibbert 5-9 for Scaynes Hill 2nd XI.

Division 9 West: Harvey Keffert 112 and Simon Wadeson 113 not out for Findon 3rd XI.

Division 9 East: Alex Coombs 101 not out for Little Common Ramblers 2nd XI. Tom Feest 127 not out for St Peters 3rd XI.

Division 10 West: Ben Kinnear 6-11 for Petworth Park.

Division 10 Central: William Hanley 114 not out for Ditchling 2nd XI

Division 11 West (North): Sam Barnett 6-32 for Steyning 3rd XI.

Division 11 Central (North): Adam Galbraith 151 from 74 balls for Mid Sussex Heathens. Rounok Haque 5-20 for Newick 2nd XI.

Division 12 West (North): Dylan Trevelyan-Clark 5-21 for West Chiltington and Thakeham 4th XI.

Division 12 West (South): Andy Pine 5-25 for Bosham 2nd XI.