Sussex star Adams to lead new Southern Vipers bid for glory

Georgia Adams will again skipper the Southern Vipers / Picture: Getty

Georgia Adams will once again lead the squad ahead of a bumper summer of action and is joined by the Vipers’ four other full-time professionally contracted players, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Tara Norris and Paige Scholfield.

England duo Danny Wyatt and Georgia Elwiss will also return this season alongside nine other players who featured as part of the squad in 2020, including Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy Final Player of the Match, Charlotte Taylor.

Right arm seamer, Gemma Lane and leg spin bowler, Finty Trussler are the two new additions to this year set-up.

Charlotte Edwards, Southern Vipers Head Coach, said: “We’re delighted with the squad we’ve selected for this summer. We’ve had an excellent winter of training for the first time as a squad, followed by some important preseason internal fixtures. We have added two exciting young prospects in Gemma Lane and Finty Trussler to our squad, both have been rewarded for their early season form. Although still a young team we have lots of experienced cricketers at regional level who have aspirations to play at the highest level, which is very exciting. As a squad, we’re determined to build on the success of last season, with the added bonus of being able to play in front of our home fans across the region."

Adam Carty, Regional Director of Women’s Cricket, said: “We are thrilled with the squad we have selected for 2021 and the strength in depth across both our senior and academy squads is testament to the seven county Pathway Programmes across the region. In the squad we have named, we believe we have complimented experience & youth effectively and to be able to retain all available players from last year’s title-winning squad is very reassuring.

“Charlotte (Edwards) and her support team have worked tirelessly having travelled the length & breadth of the region to ensure all players of interest have been well serviced in all of their cricketing needs, and it is evident from the full warm-up and competitive county matches fixtures we’ve seen thus far, that the squad will be competitive across both elite domestic formats in 2021. We remain very grateful for the ongoing support of the ECB and are also delighted at the prospect of welcoming supporters back into grounds from the outset of the campaign in eleven days’ time.”

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will return alongside the new Women’s Regional T20 as a new era begins for women’s domestic cricket this summer, with 56 matches to be played across both competitions.

After claiming the inaugural competition title last season, The Ageas Bowl-based Southern Vipers will begin their 2021 Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy title defence on Saturday 29th May with a home fixture against Lightning at The Ageas Bowl. Matches against South East Stars (Monday 31st May), Central Sparks (Saturday 5th June) and Western Storm (Saturday 12th June) round out the first block of 50-over fixtures.

Following a period of T20 action, Southern Vipers will then return to complete the Rachael Heyhoe Flint league stage, traveling to face Thunder from the North-West (Friday 10th September) and Sunrisers (Sunday 12th September) before returning home for the final group-stage fixture against Northern Diamonds on Sunday 18th September. The competition’s Final is scheduled for Sunday 25th September.

The Women’s Regional T20 is set to commence on Saturday 26th June with the eight teams split into two groups of four and each team playing three home and three away matches during the group stage.

Central Sparks will be Southern Vipers opponents in the competition curtain-raiser at Edgbaston, followed by matches against Lightning (Saturday 2rd July) and South East Stars (Saturday 10th July). Central Sparks (Wednesday 25th August) will be the opponents for the second cluster of competition fixtures, whilst contests against South East Stars (Saturday 28th August) and Lightning (Monday 30th August) complete the competition’s group stage. Finals Day is then scheduled to take place on Sunday 5th September.

Tickets for all of the Ageas Bowl’s Southern Vipers matches can now be purchased online at www.ageasbowl.com/cricket.