The top 10 run scorers and wicket takers in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division
It was another action-packed weekend in the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League with plenty of runs scored and wickets taken.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 2:14 pm
Updated
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 2:16 pm
East Grinstead pair Lewis Hatchett and Leo Cammish are top of the bowling and batting tables respectively after great performances against Roffey yesterday.
See the top 10 wicket takers and run scorers below.
You can read the Sussex Cricket League round-up here.
