Why Bognor cricketers celebrated DURING match - not just after it

Bognor CC's 2021 promotion winners

Having dropped out of the league in 1995, the promotion caps a remarkable year for the club, with the second XI confirmed as Division 7 West champions later the same day.

Bowling first, Bognor blew apart the Mayfield top order as Sam Adams and Josh Sargeant took two wickets apiece to reduce the away side to 3-4 thanks to some superb slip catching from Joe Ashmore and Josh Seward.

A sensational run out from Mike Harris then saw Mayfield slip to 35-5, which became 38-7 as Adams and Taylor Jaycocks wreaked further havoc.

Celebrations on the balcony after promotion is secured

Ashmore took the eighth wicket for the point that confirmed promotion, cueing brilliant celebrations on the outfield.

James Allen and Steve Harman gave Mayfield some respectability, but Sargeant and Harris wrapped up the innings to leave Bognor needing 111 to win.

They started poorly as Harman removed both openers, but Ashmore is in a rich vein of form and along with Gary Maskell, took Bognor to the brink of victory. His dismissal for 42 saw a late clatter of wickets, but Josh Seward, fittingly, hit the winning runs to start the Regis Oval part.

Himani v Bognor 2nd

Taylor Jaycocks helps Bognor to victory against Mayfield / Picture: Trevor Staff

Division seven west

Bognor were confirmed as champions and are one game away from an unbeaten league season after an impressive run chase against Himani. They were indebted to Oli Handson’s 4-20 in restricting the home side to 185, before Scott Bingham’s unbeaten 57, alongside Handson’s 36, saw Bognor home with four overs to spare, winning by seven wickets.

Bognor’s thirds lost by ten wickets at Middleton.

Aldwick v Crawley 2nd

Division six west

Aldwick will remain in the division next year thanks to a comfortable victory by 126 runs which featured starring roles from skipper Alex Cooper (87) with the bat, and Ben Bambridge (5-11) with the ball.

Batting first, Cooper was well supported by Josh Mann (44) and they put on 95 for the second wicket. Later Ian Horner batted well for 37 not out. Aldwick finished on 267-6.

Aldwick’s bowlers still had a job to do and Ben Bambridge proceeded to decimate the batting line-up with his five-wicket haul with strong support from Ian Horner (3-35) and Josh Mann’s four catches.

Asad Khan (54*) did his best but the rest of his team-mates did not offer much resistance and Crawley were bowled out for just 141.

Pagham 3rd v Aldwick 2nd

Division 11 West (South)

Aldwick’s bowlers Frankie Bigwood (1-38) and Ian Guppy (3-44) were on top from the start reducing Pagham to 61-5.

Louis Wladon (51), Connor Welch (20) and Harry Norrell (27) mounted a fightback and helped them to 235. Alex Ryder’s (4-14) bowled well at the end.

Guppy raced to 85 from 58 balls including but nobody could support him and Aldwick were bowled out for 138, some 97 runs short of victory.