Crisis? You wouldn't know it as Bognor youngsters win at Fareham

An injury crisis meant a much-changed Bognor under-17 team away to Fareham Heathens, but there were huge performances from several players stepping up and aiding a 27-15 victory.

A solid start saw Bognor put enormous pressure on the hosts and Harvey Henson sold a dummy and outpaced the cover to notch his fourth try of the season.

The front row of Misho Atanasov, Stan Wright and debutante in the front row Dylan Collier began to dominate the scrum. Bognor upped the tempo with MoM and scrum-half Alfie Spurle pulling strings.

Oscar Henson and Ben Barker got Bognor over the gain line before the ball was moved quickly wide. The powerful Cellan Robinson hit a great line in the centre and broke tackles before dotting down under the posts. Jack Trodd converted.

Fareham scored a classy try from a driving lineout but Bognor were playing fluent rugby and full back Frankie Jolley hit a superb line to link with Owen Henton, who finished clinically in the corner.

George Orchard was next on the scoresheet after Arthur Wright sent the ball wide.

Some fantastic offloading saw winger Harry Ide making good ground down the left. The ball was moved to Trodd who set up a ruck before fantastic interplay saw Freddie Hayes sprinting over for Bognor’s fifth try.

The second half was not as fluid for Bognor but Matthew Norrell showed good running and tackling effectively. Ethan Clark intercepted and was close to scoring and Jack Robinson had his best game in a Bognor shirt.

Bognor: Dylan Collier, Stanley Wright, Misho Atanasov, Oscar Henson (captain), Harvey Henson, Ben Barker, Freddie Hayes, George Orchard, Alfie Spurle, Arthr Wright, Owen Henton, Cellan Robinson, Jack Trodd, Harry Ide, Frankie Jolley, Matthew Norrell, Ethan Clark, Jack Robinson.