Davies clinches Rocks win at Salisbury

A Calvin Davies goal was enough to give Bognor a 1-0 victory at Salisbury - their second win in four pre-season games.

Salisbury started strongly and had more of the ball in the opening period. However Bognor almost scored from two breakaways.

Bradley Lethbridge on the ball in the Salisbury victory / Picture by Tommy McMillan

New loan signing from Pompey Bradley Lethbridge was released by Jimmy Muitt but he dragged his shot wide from a good position, and then Muitt himself beat the home defence to a long ball and cleverly lobbed the keeper. Home keeper Charlie Searle just managed to tip it over the bar.

Midway through the half a Keaton Wood error allowed Salisbury in but ex-Rocks loanee George Barker hesitated with just Dan Lincoln to beat and the Bognor defence cleared.

On 42 minutes a superb long pass out of defence down the right to Muitt enabled him to beat his marker before planting the ball perfectly into Davies, who picked his spot and rifled in from 16 yards.

Early in the second half another great move resulted in Muitt passing to Tommy Scutt, whose shot hit the inside of the post and rolled all the way along the line before being cleared.

Salisbury almost equalised when a fine 20-yard shot from Sam Roberts cannoned back off the post, thanks to Lincoln getting the slightest of touches to it.

Ten minutes from the end, Tommy Block lost the ball, allowing Flavio Tavares an unimpeded run on goal, but Lincoln pulled off one of his trademark saves.

The Rocks played out the remaining minutes comfortably and on balance just deserved the victory.

The two new boys from Pompey did well. Lethbridge worked hard on the left wing and is a strong young player who should improve further with matches under his belt. Dan Smith played in a central striker's role and was a handful for the home defence.

Doug Tuck missed the game with a slight leg knock from the Portsmouth match and Harvey Sparks was unavailable.

Rocks: Lincoln, Whyte, Davies, Scutt, Field, Wood, Ridge, Block, Smith, Muitt, Lethbridge. Second half subs: Follea (for Field), Carroll (for Ridge), Brady (for Smith).

* The Rocks are next in action in their final friendly - at Gosport - next Friday. Their league campaign begins on August 11 at Haringey.

Hotshots can solve Rocks problems up front

Video - verdict on Rocks-Pompey tussle

Made to pay by May