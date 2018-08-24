Dunlop remembered at Goodwood - while Dettori's ready to delight

Goodwood will pay tribute to John Dunlop at its Bank Holiday fixture this weekend.

The Ladbrokes March Stakes, a Group 3 race on Saturday, will be run in the memory of the legendary trainer John Dunlop, who was based at Arundel and died last month.

Dunlop, who sent out more than 3,500 winners, embodied the spirit of Goodwood. He was champion trainer in 1995 and trained ten British Classic winners, including two Epsom Derby victories with Shirley Heights (1978) and Erhaab (1994).

A previous director of Goodwood Racecourse, Dunlop had nearly 200 winners on the Downs, starting with Storm Bird taking the 1967 New Ham Stakes and including one of his career highlights, when the Pat Eddery-ridden Posse landed the 1980 Sussex Stakes.

Dunlop’s sons, Ed and Harry, have been training since 1994 and 2006 respectively. Ed Dunlop said: “We are extremely delighted to have a race run in my father’s honour. Goodwood was his favourite racecourse in the world and he was also a director, so to have a prestigious race for him there is fantastic.”

Ladbrokes sponsor all seven races on Saturday, one race on Friday evening and three on Sunday.

Frankie and fireworks could be spectacular

The fixture begins on Friday evening with six races and family entertainment, finishing with a fireworks display set to music.

Across the three days there will be a traditional fairground, circus tutors, Punch and Judy shows, invisible cricket, a pantomime horse, live music and a replica beach front, fish and chips and ice cream.

Goodwood favourite Frankie Dettori is just one victory away from riding his 200th winner at Goodwood and will be out to reach the milestone.

Should the inimitable Italian reach the milestone, he would become only the second jockey to have done so since Goodwood first staged racing in 1802.

On Sunday, the Silk Series Lady Riders’ Handicap will showcase the talents of some of the leading female jockeys.

Tickets to the August Bank Holiday Weekend start from just £12 per day, with under 18s going free.

