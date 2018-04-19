Fontwell ready for its season finale - preview and tips

The final Fontwell Park meeting of the current jumps season takes place tomorrow (Friday 20).

The Fontwell season started last May and has been an absorbing one as the course leaderboards have developed.

Jockey Noel Fehily and trainer Neil Mulholland have displayed excellent form since an early-season victory with The Wicket Chicken.

Fehily has a comfortable lead in the race to be Fontwell’s top jockey, with 13 wins – four more than his closest challenger, the 2016-17 champion Jamie Moore, who has nine.

Mulholland goes into the final Fontwell day with a two-win lead in the trainers’ championship. But three top trainers are still in the race two behind his ten victories – Paul Nicholls, Colin Tizzard and Gary Moore all have eight.

Nicholls has been known to send multiple winners at Fontwell, most notably at the 2018 National Spirit Hurdle where he was granted a four-timer, including Old Guard in the feature race of the year.

It was on June 6 when Tizzard tasted his first Fontwell victory of the season with Tempestatefloresco.

It took longer than anticipated for Fontwell’s 2016-17 leading trainer Moore to find his first winner of the season. This came in September when Lord E, ridden by son Jamie, gave the Moore family victory.

Tomorrow’s card features eight races, with the first off at 1.40pm.

Fontwell marketing manager Tracey Shaw said: “It has been a great season and we can’t wait for our finale.

“The new season starts on May 9 for an evening of racing, a perfect chance to cheer the winners past the post after work.”

