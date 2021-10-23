Action and celebrations from Pagham's FA Vase tie with Kent-based Snodland at Nyetimber Lane, which ended with the Lions winning 4-2 on penalties / Pictures: Roger Smith

32 pictures from Pagham's FA Vase win over Snodland Town on penalties

Pagham FC have reached the second round of the FA Vase thanks to a penalty shootout win over Snodland Town.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 9:20 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 9:22 pm

Jack Langford gave the Lions an early lead but the tie finished 1-1 - before Pagham won the shootout 4-2. Photographer Roger Smith was there and you can see his pictures on this page and the ones linked. Get all the local football in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

