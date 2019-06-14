All roads lead to Bognor - and to Nyewood Lane in particular

Rocks general manager Simon Cook says the club continue to head in the right direction -- and the latest example of the progress is very much a sign of the times!

All roads lead to Nyewood Lane now thanks to a benefactor financing three new signs directing visitors to the home of the Bostik Premier division outfit.

The signs, put up in conjunction with Arun District Council, point the way at three junctions heading towards the ground; Chichester Road/Hawthorn Road, Hawthorn Road/Nyewood Lane and Aldwick Road/Nyewood Lane.

Rocks sign man who helped them win Sussex Cup

Top scorer, skipper and midfield meastro all set to commit

Cook explained: "We had a very generous supporter who approached us to say the signs would be of enormous value in terms of helping visitors find us as well as reminding our townsfolk where we are and we are indebted to them for paying for the signs. We're already firmly on the map, of course, but perhaps even more so now!

“It reaffirms the progress we are making generally and rest assured we’ll to strive to maintain our efforts for the good of the club and, by association, the town as well.”

Cook says the gesture sums up the willingness of supporters to help the club financially -- something backers will do once more when they gather at the annual sponsors' draw at the club's Nyewood Lane Seasons HQ on Tuesday (June 18). And fans and businesses have been reminded that it’s not too late to put a bid in to be the Rocks’ main shirt sponsors for next season.

Entry is £150 plus VAT and the winner of the draw will become shirt sponsors for the 2019-10 season, which will earn the company whose name is used major exposure locally. Others who enter the draw will be picked out as match day and match ball sponsors.

Commercial manager Dave Robinson said the number of businesses backing Bognor — who snared silverware last season by winning there Sussex Senior Cup — was very encouraging and urged other firms to take part. He said: "The sponsors' draw event is always lots of fun with a comedian, buffet and plenty of banter. As ever the draw is proving very popular and we thank those who have committed already.

"As was shown last season when Woods Travel enjoyed loads of coverage for their brand, the exposure we can offer can be very valuable. Plus, there are loads of other prizes that must be won too."

The main prize includes four VIP home season tickets with reserved seats and boardroom hospitality. For more information, contact Dave on 07876 497929.