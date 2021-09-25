Another ex-Pompey youngster joins Bognor

Harrison Brook in Pompey action / Picture: Robin Jones

Former Pompey attacker Harrison Brook has penned a contract for the club and goes straight into the reckoning for the clash against the Londoners.

Blake said the acquisition of the right-sided forward, aged 18, would provide options in terms of attacking capabilities. He added: "Harrison has been training with us for the past couple of weeks, having left Portsmouth in the summer, and is a player we believe will flourish with us. We are delighted to be able to welcome him to the club and we look forward to working with him."