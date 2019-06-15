Applications invited after Simmonds steps down as Pagham boss

Pagham FC are inviting applications from would-be new team bosses after Tom Simmonds became their second managerial departure in just over two months.

Simmonds took over as sole first-team manager only in April after the man he shared the job with, Richie Hellen, stepped down. Now Simmonds has gone too, leaving the Lions looking for a new boss ahead of pre-season.

Now they have invited any interested parties to apply to chairman Tony Shea via paghamfootballclub@gmail.com

Announcing Simmonds' departure, a Pagham statement said: "Pagham Football Club are sad to announce that Tom Simmonds has today stepped down from his role as First Team Manager with immediate effect, due to personal reasons.

"The Chairman and his Committee would like to put on record how truly grateful they are for Tom’s commitment over the past five years. We would like to recognise what a magnificent job he has done during his time at the club.

"From winning Under-18 League Titles two seasons on the trot and being Cup Winners in the same seasons, to winning the double at Under-21 level, then taking on the First Team joint manager role with Ritchie Hellen, guiding the team to finish third in the Premier League, RUR Cup Finalists and Sussex Senior Cup Semi-Finalists in the same season.

"His dedication over the past five years speaks volumes about the man and we will miss him at Nyetimber Lane. We wish Tom all the best for the future."