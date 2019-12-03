'Atmosphere among Chichester fans at Tranmere was better than Wembley, Old Trafford and Fratton Park'

Chichester City chairman Andy Bell used one word to sum up his feelings after watching his minnows take on Tranmere: pride.

Bell said he was having to pinch himself as step-eight side City held League One Rovers for an hour before finally losing 5-1 in the second round of the FA Cup.

Chi chairman Andy Bell chats to BT Sport's Lynsey Hipgrave and Grant Holt / Picture by Jordan Colborne

"We've just seen lads who played in the county league playe Tranmere Rovers. They've given a great account of themselves and done everyone proud," he said.

"We brought more fans here than we have at home.

"I spoke to one of my friends, who was sober by the way! I said 'what was it like in with our fans?' He sad 'I've been to Wembley, I've been to Old Trafford, I've been to Fratton Park, that's the best atmosphere I've seen."

