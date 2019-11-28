Ball number 50 - will it still be Chichester City's when the FA Cup draw is made at Manchester City?

Whatever happens at Tranmere on Sunday, Chichester City can say they were part of the third round draw. Or at least that they were given a ball number.
As is traditional these days, the draw numbers have been worked out before the next round, which means we know which number ball the winners of the Prenton Park tie will have - and it's 50.
City were No 71 in the draw for the first round, when they got a bye (relive the moment by watching the video above), and were 40 for the round two draw which set up the trip to Wirral and a clash against the League One side.
Of course Chi's famous run in the competition MAY be over by Monday night, but for now they are very much still involved.
The draw for the third round proper will be made on Monday, with clubs from the Premier League and Championship joining the competition at this stage. Games will take place across the weekend of January 6 and 7.
You can watch the draw unfold live from 7pm on BBC Two and the iPlayer, with former Arsenal captain Tony Adams and ex Manchester City defender Micah Richards pulling out the balls at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, home of current Cup holders Manchester City.
Memo to Tony and Micah: If Chi are still involved, 50 at home to 22 or away to 25 would do nicely, thanks.
Third Round ball numbers
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Charlton Athletic
13 Chelsea
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Hull City
20 Leeds United
21 Leicester City
22 Liverpool
23 Luton Town
24 Manchester City
25 Manchester United
26 Middlesbrough
27 Millwall
28 Newcastle United
29 Norwich City
30 Nottingham Forest
31 Preston North End
32 Queens Park Rangers
33 Reading
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wigan Athletic
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Blackpool or Maidstone United
46 Portsmouth or Altincham
47 Shrewsbury Town or Mansfield Town
48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town
49 Kingstonian or AFC Fylde
50 Tranmere Rovers or Chichester City
51 Walsall or Oxford United
52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United
53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra
54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United
55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United
56 Gillingham or Doncaster Rovers
57 Rochdale or Boston United
58 Peterborough United or Dover Athletic
59 Oldham Athletic or Burton Albion
60 Maldon & Tiptree or Newport County
61 Crawley Town or Fleetwood Town
62 Cheltenham Town or Port Vale
63 Northampton Town or Notts County
64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle