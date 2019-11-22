Ben Mendoza makes the move from Worthing to arch-rivals Bognor

Bognor boss Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake have boosted the Rocks ranks by snapping up midfielder Ben Mendoza from arch-rivals Worthing.

It's a kind of homecoming for the 23-year-old schemer, who had a pivotal role in a hugely successful Bognor Pebbles outfit as a youngster before heading to America to further his footballing career.

And after a spell at BetVictor Premier Division Worthing he has made the switch to Nyewood Lane, putting pen to paper on a deal at training last night.

He now goes straight into contention for a place in the squad heading to Tonbridge Angels for an FA Trophy tie tomorrow.

Pearce says Mendoza possesses a lot of the qualities he admires in a player - and that it was an easy decision to make when the opportunity arose to capture his services.

He said: "Ben has a real talent and we hope to be able to develop that ability he has and try to enhance his all-round play.

"It's always nice to be able to add to the squad because not only does it provide strength in depth, it also means that the current crop of players know they might just have to work that little bit harder in games to ensure that they retain their place in the team.

"I believe it is what is called a 'win, win situation."

Bognor go in to the game at Longmead tomorrow having won eight games on the bounce and in confident mood.

Pearce added: "It's cup tie and so we go into the game with no fear only optimism.

"Yes, of course it helps the morale and confidence that we have enjoyed a successful run of form of late. Let's see if we can keep the winning run on the go."