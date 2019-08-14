Blake: Bognor played like two different teams against Horsham

Rocks coach Robbie Blake said he didn't recognise the Bognor team that played the first half of their first home league game against Horsham.

The Rocks struggled for any fluency and went in at the break 1-0 down but were much better after the break, creating chance after chance and eventually coming away with a 1-1 draw thanks to a spectacular strike by new boy Tyrell Mitford.

Skipper Harvey Whyte on the ball against Horsham / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Blake spoke at length after the game about the positives he was able to take from the first two games, even though they have yielded only one point, and the areas where the squad needs to improve.

He also outlined the latest regarding the Pompey loanees and other players who have been unavailable. See the full interview above.

Rocks 1 Horsham 1 - how it unfolded