Blake praises Bognor after win over 'one of best teams in league'

Rock coach Robbie Blake was a happy man after seeing Bognor put four past Enfield - who he rates as one of the top teams in the Isthmian premier.

A superb Dan Smith hat-trick and a long-range special by Joe Cook gave Bognor a 4-1 win and maintained a league unbeaten run that now goes back nearly two months.

Dan Smith scores his first / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Blake had praise not only for scorers Smith and Cook but for the whole team for a great all-round display that was too much for the north London visitors.

