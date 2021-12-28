Bognor 1 Worthing 3 - the match in pictures

Jordy Mongoy had given Bognor a first-half lead with a fine finish over stranded keeper Harrison Male but Callum Kealy levelled before the break then Pearce took over after the break against his old side. See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked and read the match report by Steve Bone here. Get all the Rocks and Rebels latest in the Bognor Observer and Worthing Herald, both out Thursday.