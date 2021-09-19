Bognor battle back for point at Potters Bar - report and picture gallery

It was Bognor's fourth draw in seven league games and leaves them seventh ahead of next Saturday's home tussle with Wingate and Finchley.

Odokonyero, Charlie Bell and Gavin McCallum all returned to the starting line up with Jordy Mongoy, Harvey Whyte and Diedrick-Roberts all on the bench. An early free-kick by Ashton Leigh curled on to the back post for Odokonyero who teed up James Crane, who slid in but skied his effort over the bar from five yards. During the incident McCallum went to ground after a swift turn, apparently injuring his Achilles tendon. Diedrick-Roberts replaced the injured McCallum who was stretchered off.

Ethan Robb headed a forward chipped pass. But it bounced out to Jaden Sharman who hit the ball on the rise but well over the bar. Bell won possession cleanly in the middle of the park. He played it on to Diedrick-Roberts who crossed it but with Leigh missing it, Jake Flannigan couldn’t control it on the back post and the danger was cleared. Samson Esan did well to cut inside from the left before hitting his chance low at goal. But Amadou Tangara was equal to it at his near post.

Diedrick-Roberts crossed to find Flannigan whose attempt clipped the crossbar and out. Ryan Young's cross had to be hooked away and out for a corner by Robb. Esan found Devonte Aransibia, who neatly flicked it on but James Budden's low strike was well saved by Tangara. Leigh's short corner to Calvin Davies saw him curl the ball into the box but it bounced beyond Crane’s reach.

Young's cross was headed back inside by Sharman and Joe Boachie headed it in ahead of Tangara who was beaten in the air. Robb’s efforts on the line couldn’t stop it from bouncing in to give the Scholars the lead. Tangara had to dash out to deny Ben Ward-Cochrane after a neat ball through the middle by Kieron Cathline. Ward-Cochrane managed to beat his marker but his low shot just on the edge of the box was swiftly deflected out by a diving Tangara.

Robb managed to block the shot from Ward-Cochrane. Odokoynero did well to win a loose ball before firing it off a defender but goalkeeper Hafed Al Droubi was equal to it. Leigh and Davies teed up an onrushing Craig Robson who belted it only just wide. Bell went into the book for a challenge. Leigh's twisting and turning on the right meant he was able to get a cross in but Al Droubi stopped it at his near post in the last chance of the half. HT 1-0

Bognor went further behind as Boachie received the ball after a battling Ward-Cochrane lost possession. The forward ran across the defence before curling his second goal of the game into the net on 53 minutes. Boachie went into the book soon after clearly impeding Bell. Davies and Leigh were replaced by Harvey Whyte and Joe Dandy.

The changes seemed to help as they soon got a goal back. Flannigan combined with Odokonyero on the right. Flannigan’s cross was headed back out to Odokonyero, who ran on before coolly slotting the ball low into the bottom corner beyond Al Droubi on 59 minutes. Bognor were soon on level terms. A neat run on the left saw Odokonyero cut inside before crossing it on to the boot of Diedrick-Roberts who smashed it into the net just under the bar on the volley.

Diedrick-Roberts twisted and turned but had to receive treatment after he appeared to injure his calf. Robb went into the book when it was clearly Flannigan’s foul on Boachie. Robb tried his luck from long distance. The ball only just whizzed wide of the post.

Ward-Cochrane forced Tangara into a diving save then Bouchie did well to get inside the box after a decent tackle from Dandy stopped Potters Bar from being set through.

Right at the end it was Sydney Ibie who dragged a chance wide from a tight angle - before Diedrick-Roberts was blocked again from distance down the other end.

Rocks: Tangara, Davies (Dandy 58), Crane (c), Robb, Cook, Robson, Odokonyero, Bell, McCallum (Diedrick-Roberts 6), Flannigan, Leigh (Whyte 58). Subs not used: Mongoy, Wyatt

1. Action from the Rocks' 2-2 draw at Potters Bar / Pictures: Martin Denyer Photo Sales

