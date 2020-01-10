Bognor boost squad with Pompey defender and former Stoke City forward

Bognor bosses Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake have turned to Pompey to boost the Rocks squad ahead ofSaturday's Isthmian premier clash at Leatherhead.

Young Pompey central defender Matt Casey has joined to offer options at the back and they have also increased their options up front by signing attacker Mo Diallo, a former Stoke City youngster, from SCFL Premier Division side Newhaven.

Towering centre-half Casey played, and scored with a looping header, at Nyewood Lane last night as Pompey U23s drew 2-2 with Exeter City.

The Rocks have lost two home games on the spin — to Worthing then Margate — and his capture should help fix the rearguard void left by the impressive Joe Cook returning from a loan period back to his parent club Havant.

Bognor manager Pearce said: "Matt did very well, showed some good touches and his positioning was good, too. Mo trained with us pre-season and we liked what we saw then and he's been good in training with us latterly so it makes perfect sense to sign him and we'll try to give him opportunities at this level to see what he can do.”