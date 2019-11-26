Bognor boosted as another Worthing player switches to Nye Camp

Bognor boss Jack Pearce and made a second significant signing from rivals Worthing to bolster the Rocks -- this time snapping up versatile Ross Edwards from the Rebels.

Edwards, who lives in Bognor, has switched to the Nye Camp from Woodside Road just days after midfielder Been Mendoza, 23, made the move across West Sussex.

The 21-year-old utility man, who can play in defence or in midfield, will team up with Mendoza and the rest of his new team-mates in preparation for the away fixture in the BetVictor Premier Division against Hornchurch on Saturday.

Edwards, who has Sussex U-18s, Sussex Schools, England Schools and England Colleges honours, came through the youth ranks at Worthing before making the grade in the first team.

But now he is a Bognor player and Pearce, along with coach Robbie Blake, sees the acquisition of Edwards as another big boost to the current optimistic mood in the camp. The Rocks lost their first game in nine outings -- having won the previous eight matches -- on Saturday when they went out of the FA Trophy with a 2-1 loss at Tonbridge Angels.

And Pearce said of his new capture: "We've seen enough of Ross to know that he is a real asset and we're delighted to add him to the squad. Again, like Ben, we believe his profile matches that of the players we want to recruit.

"We feel he can improve here and has lots of untapped potential. Now we look to work with him to develop that and we hope we can help him become a player who adds strength to our squad as the remainder of the season unfolds."