Bognor coach Blake delighted with Leatherhead win - and wants more of same at Folkestone

Bognor coach Robbie Blake was delighted with side’s 2-1 win away to Leatherhead at Fetcham Grove - and is challenging to keep up the same standards when they go to Folkestone Invicta in the Velocity Trophy this evening (Tuesday).

Brad Lethbridge opened the scoring on 11 minutes for the Rocks, before Charlie Hester-Cook equalised for the Tanners to make it one apiece at the interval. Bognor responded well in the second half and got their reward curtesy of a last-gasp winner from Tommy Leigh to snatch all three points.

Blake: “I felt like they (Leatherhead) started the game pretty well and put us under pressure from a couple of corners and set plays, but we took control after ten minutes and at times looked exceptional. They changed formation after about 25 minutes because they simply couldn’t handle us.”

Goalscorer Lethbridge again impressed Blake – who believes he is still yet to reach his full potential. “Not only the finish from Bradley but the build-up play as well I was pleased with, as well because that’s how we like to pla," Blake said.

“I feel like Bradley’s only on about 60% and he can do so much more, and once he gets a little bit fitter and a little bit stronger, he’ll be an even better player.”

The one dampener on the afternoon was the manner in which Bognor conceded Leatherhead’s equaliser, but Blake was keen not to let it overshadow an impressive Rocks performance.

“It’s very disappointing as we should never have conceded from there, but the one thing you can say is that we’ve responded very well, we’ve gone to the end and worked exceptionally hard.”

They now turn their attention towards two fixtures against high-flying Folkestone – away in the Velocity trophy tonight and at home in the league on Saturday.

“For a squad of our size we’re probably involved in too many competitions, but it’s football and sometimes a game is just as good as training," he said. “The journey’s a killer but we’ll go there and try to win the game as always.”