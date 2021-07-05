Bognor coach: McCallum signing speaks volumes

Gavin McCallum tries his Rocks shirt for size / Picture: Martin Denyer

McCallum was put through his paces at the club's training HQ at East Dean FC and will do so again on tonight before Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake s men head into their pre-season friendly schedule.

Canadian McCallum, 33, moved from the National League South outfit to Bognor with Darts boss Steve King said to be keen to retain his services but fully understanding of the versatile schemer's desire to play for a club closer to his Sussex home.

McCallum is no stranger to Bognor; he was involved with the club's pre-season build-up to the 2008/09 season but opted to join Sutton United at that stage of his career.

His ability to adapt positionally -- he can operate as a left-back, as a wide man or through the middle as an attacking midfielder -- has been key to his recruitment.