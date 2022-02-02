Action from the Rocks' 3-2 win over Corinthian-Casuals at Nyewood Lane in the Isthmian premier division at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff, Martin Denyer

Bognor come from behind to beat Corinthian-Casuals - picture special

Goals by Dan Gifford, Finlay Lovatt and James Crane earned the Rocks their second successive home Isthmian premier win - a much-needed 3-2 success over Corinthian-Casuals under the Nye Camp lights.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:33 am

Casuals led 1-0 and 2-1 but Bognor battled on and got their rewards for a win most felt they needed after back-to-back defeats on the road at Bishop's Stortford and Wingate. See pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Martin Denyer,

1.

Action from the Rocks' 3-2 win over Corinthian-Casuals at Nyewood Lane in the Isthmian premier division at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff, Martin Denyer

Photo Sales

2.

Action from the Rocks' 3-2 win over Corinthian-Casuals at Nyewood Lane in the Isthmian premier division at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff, Martin Denyer

Photo Sales

3.

Action from the Rocks' 3-2 win over Corinthian-Casuals at Nyewood Lane in the Isthmian premier division at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff, Martin Denyer

Photo Sales

4.

Action from the Rocks' 3-2 win over Corinthian-Casuals at Nyewood Lane in the Isthmian premier division at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff, Martin Denyer

Photo Sales
Bognor
Next Page
Page 1 of 5