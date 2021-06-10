Bognor defender is Dorset-bound after four years at Nye Camp

Keaton Wood on the ball for Bognor at Selsey last pre-season / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Former Millwall central defender Wood, who signed for Bognor from Dartford in 2017, has made the switch to the Dorset club after talks with Nye Camp bosses Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake.

And the youth coach at Premier League Southampton took to Twitter to announce his departure to team up with the Magpies.

He tweeted: “It is time for me to move on from the Rocks. Fantastic club and community, I will surely miss it. Thank you to the fans, staff and players! All the best for next season. Up the Rocks.”

Bognor general manager Simon Cook said the club wished Wood all the best for the future, adding: “Keaton has been a great servant with us and has proven to be a very popular figure with the squad, management and supporters.

“His commitment to the cause is always 100 per cent and we’ve appreciated his efforts on our behalf. We wish him good fortune at Wimborne Town.”

Rocks boss Jack Pearce also paid tribute to Wood, saying: “Keaton was an excellent signing for us and did very well. He suffered a bad injury against Havant & Waterlooville in our National South season and that set him back. But we wish him all the best.”

Meanwhile, commercial manager Dave Robinson has reminded businesses that the opportunity to sponsor friendly matches is still available. He added: “We have matchday and ball sponsorship available for the games against Dorking and Chichester; we’re keen to chat to potential sponsors.”