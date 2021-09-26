Action from the Rocks' 2-2 draw with Wingate and Finchley / Pictures: Martin Denyer, Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Bognor fight back for point v Wingate - picture gallery

It was another case of the Rocks having to fight back from two down to claim a point when Wingate and Finchley visited Nyewood Lane.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 11:48 am

The north London side took a 2-0 lead but a superb strike from Harvey Whyte and a late equaliser by Nathan Odokenyero meant the spoils were shared. Read the match report here and check out, on this page and the ones linked, pictures by Martin Denyer, Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff.

1.

Action from the Rocks' 2-2 draw with Wingate and Finchley / Pictures: Martin Denyer, Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo Sales

2.

Action from the Rocks' 2-2 draw with Wingate and Finchley / Pictures: Martin Denyer, Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo Sales

3.

Action from the Rocks' 2-2 draw with Wingate and Finchley / Pictures: Martin Denyer, Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo Sales

4.

Action from the Rocks' 2-2 draw with Wingate and Finchley / Pictures: Martin Denyer, Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6