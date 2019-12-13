Bognor need to feel the quality as vital league games loom

Robbie Blake wants the Rocks to sharpen their quality - even though they progressed quite comfortably to the next round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

The coach looked ahead to Saturday's home Isthmian premier clash with Cray and warned the players they'd need to do better than they did at times in the midweek cup win over Horsham YMCA of the SCFL premier.

Bognor have two league games in the coming week - they host Cray on Saturday before travelling to Corinthian Casuals on Tuesday night.

The Rocks triumphed against a spirited Horsham YMCA courtesy of a double from Dan Smith and another goal for Joe Cook on a wet and windy night at Nyewood Lane.

Blake said: “I think the conditions didn’t help us. It was difficult to play in but we sometimes struggled to play. We didn’t have enough quality in the final third and I told them that at half-time. The link up play wasn’t good enough and we were too flat.”

Bognor made changes to the side beaten by Carshalton last weekend, including a start for recent recruit from Worthing Ben Mendoza.

Blake admitted it was good for those who hadn’t notched many minutes in recent weeks to have game time.

He added: “When you put a team out with a lot of changes it isn’t always easy. But it was good for certain players to get a run out which we’re pleased with and it’s just good to get ourselves into the next round."

The Rocks are the current holders of the Senior Cup thanks to their 2-1 win over Burgess Hill Town last season. Blake believes his side have every chance to retain the trophy.

He said: “I think sometimes you need a bit of luck in these competitions but we fancy every side that we could face. We believe in our ability and we will give everything we can to make sure we succeed in this competition again.”

Smith once again showed his quality and bagged himself two goals. Blake said he was delighted with his performance and form this season. He added: “He’s been different class this year. He’s worked so hard and he’s such a threat.

“He’s a great finisher and scores important goals so hopefully he continues to do that for us.”