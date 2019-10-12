Bognor off to Storrington in the Sussex Cup ... Hastings land Brighton and Hove Albion tie

Holders Bognor face a trip to SCFL side Storrington in the Sussex Senior Cup second round.
The draw was made on Saturday evening by Sussex FA duo Ken Benham and Tony Kybett and broadcast live on BBC Sussex.
Potential highlights of the second round will include Brighton under-23s taking on Hastings, and little Roffey travelling to face National South side Eastbourne Borough.
SCFL champions Chichester City will visit Shoreham
The following ties were drawn:
Worthing United vs. AFC Varndeanians
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Hastings United
Eastbourne Borough vs. Roffey
Storrington Community vs. Bognor Regis Town
Broadbridge Heath vs. Peacehaven & Telscombe
Lewes vs. Three Bridges
Eastbourne United Association vs. AFC Uckfield Town
East Preston vs. Crawley Town
Horsham YMCA vs. Crawley Down Gatwick
Littlehampton Town vs. Steyning Town Community
Haywards Heath Town vs. Worthing
Newhaven vs. Horsham
Shoreham vs. Chichester City
Burgess Hill Town vs. East Grinstead Town
Whitehawk vs. Pagham
Hassocks vs. Lancing
Fixtures are to be played on or before Wednesday, November 6.