Bognor's build-up set to continue at Horndean

The Rocks play pre-season friendly number three at Horndean at Wednesday night as they lock horns with a former Nyewood Lane legend.

Former Rocks' fan favourite Michael Birmingham - who served them for many years as player, coach and manager - now bosses the Wessex League premier division side, and welcomes his old team to Five Heads Park for a pre-season run-out.

Horndean always give Bognor a stiff test and are bound to do so again after flying high in the Wessex prem last season.

The Rocks are likely to field a team similar to the one that started against Havant anf Pompey, with bosses reckoning they know about 80 per cent of their hoped-for starting line-up for the start of the competitive season.

Questions remain over who will be first-choice keeper and who will be Keaton Wood's central defensive partner - though it does look like defensive midfielder Tommy Leight may join from Baffins Milton Rovers.

The second half is likely to see a number of young hopefuls and trialists introduced.

Bognor's squad went to the midlands at the weekend for a team-bonding camping trip, training sessions and a friendly at the FA's St George's Park against a step five club.

By all accounts the trip went well, even if one or two in the ranks weren't too sure about having to help put up a 12-man tent and be up at 7am sharp.

After the visit to Horndean, the Rocks have two friendlies left - they play Chichester City in the Sussex Community Shield on Tuesday, July 30, at Lancing, then go to Gosport Borough on Friday, August 2.

Bognor's Itsthmian premier opener is at Bishop's Stortford on Saturday, August 10.