Bognor's unbeaten run goes on as they claim point at Hornchurch

Bognor held the Urchins to a goalless draw at a cold Hornchurch Stadium to extend their unbeaten run to seven league games.

The result came from a dogged display by the Rocks and continued a fine form of run which has put them in eighth spot in the Isthmian premier.

The Rocks were without Bradley Lethbridge (injury), Joshua Flint and Joe Dandy (in the Pompey squad the previous night) but they welcomed utility man Ross Edwards into the side for his debut a few days after he signed from Worthing.

Dan Smith ran on to an early ball but couldn’t keep it from going out for a goal kick. Ronnie Winn ran at the Bognor defence but Harvey Whyte got in the way. Marvin Morgan found Chris Dickson with a chipped pass but he was offside.

Ashton Leigh dug out a low cross which looked like it hit a hand but there was a lack of an appeal by the Rocks. Tommy Leigh combined with Whyte to get into the area and went to ground. Appeals for a penalty were ignored by the referee.

On nine minutes Amadou Tangara saved when Dickson found Spence, then George Saunders did well to get wide of the Rocks defence before shooting low and and the wrong side of the post on 11 minutes. Dickson smashed a volley over the bar but the linesman had his flag up.

Remi Sutton did well to beat his marker before crossing it low to the near post and Dickson hit the side netting with his first time strike. Mason Walsh did well to hook the ball inside the box and Doug Tuck nodded it on but no Bognor player could capitalise.

Smith seized on a poor goal kick before running on and shooting low but it took a big deflection, helping Joe Wright in the Urchins goal to save it.

Sutton latched on to a cross dug out from the right, but he smashed it low and wide on 25 minutes. Ronnie Winn found Dickson with a bouncing cross but Dickson smashed it wide. Walsh was wayward with his cross after he combined with Whyte. Then Tommy Leigh's free-kick into the area bounced wide.

Walsh's dipping cross was just out of the reach of Tuck and Smith in the box. Tuck hit one from 25 yards out which Wright spilled and Smith was on the follow-up but it went out for a corner. Walsh combined with Tuck before cutting inside and smashing the ball just over the bar on 40 minutes.

Spence went into the book after he fouled Tommy Leigh on 42 minutes as the midfielder mopped up a cross from the right. Tangara pushed out a cross from the right and Ronnie Winn smashed it over. Then Walsh pounced as Bognor found space in the middle before blasting it wide. HT 0-0

The Urchins kept straying offside in the early going of the second half before danger-man Morgan was replaced by Arthur Lee because of injury on 50 minutes in an unfortunate change for the hosts.

Smith and Ronnie Winn clashed heads while following up a corner in a slow opening to the second half. A long ball over the top saw Dickson run on before shooting quickly and trying to loft it over the Bognor keeper but Tangara pushed the ball one handed away on 56 minutes.

Ashton Leigh belted another chance for Bognor well over the bar after a knockdown by James Crane. A neat back heel from Dickson set Ronnie Winn on a run but Joe Cook did well to deny him.

Walsh beat his man on the left before crossing it to an unmarked Tuck who headed it into the ground and straight at Wright on 70 minutes. Smith was denied after some decent build up play on the right involving Tommy Leigh and Crane with a strike soon after.

George Winn combined with Dickson before he hit one on the volley, straight at Tangara. Crane combined with Smith just outside the area before lashing a curling low strike at goal but it was pushed away by Wright.

Edwards came off for Ben Mendoza on 74 minutes. Walsh beat his man on the left before crossing low into the box and Tuck was there but he was blocked. Johnson did well to get a bobbling cross in for the hosts and Tangara had to divert it out again with his right leg on 78 minutes. The ball bounced off a Hornchurch player and flew well over the bar on the rebound.

Mendoza did well to win a corner on the right. The corner from Tommy Leigh was poor but Bognor got on the attack again with Whyte setting up Walsh, who hit it sweetly on the volley and only narrowly over the bar on 81 minutes.

Rickie Hayles was lurking for a corner but couldn’t get a shot away, then another corner to the back post found Dickson but he slammed his diverted strike against his own teammate and off for a goal-kick.

Keaton Wood had to come off with a bloodied nose and Whyte gave the ball away in Bognor's half, allowing Dickson in. Somehow Cook and Tangara diverted it as Hornchurch failed to find the net in stoppage time.

Eddie Wakley replaced Wood with a minute left of stoppage time to go. But Bognor held on for a well-earned point on the road as they remain unbeaten in the league for seven weeks. They have another stiff test to come when they take on Enfield Town at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday, 7.45pm kick off.

Attendance - 320

Rocks: Tangara, Edwards (Mendoza 74), Crane, Tuck, Cook, Wood (Wakley 90+2), Whyte, T Leigh, Smith, Walsh, A Leigh. Subs not Used: Scutt, Hopkinson, Hensel.