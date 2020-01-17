Bognor snap up midfielder released by Pompey

Josh Flint has signed for the Rocks.

The 19-year-old midfielder has impressed since switching to Bognor, initially on a loan deal from the Pompey academy.

He has now been let go by the Blues - and the Rocks have been quick to make him their man.

A Rocks tweet said: "Welcome, Josh Flint! The young midfield prospect has signed for the Rocks after being released by Pompey today. Josh is a familiar figure at the club, having already played for us this season on loan - he goes into the squad for the Isthmian League home game versus Folkestone tomorrow."

Flint, from Waterlooville, had been with Pompey since he was 11.

Another young player released by Pompey, defender Joe Dandy, has also been playing for the Rocks while Dan Smith, who left the Blues last year, is Bognor's top scorer. In addition the Rocks currently have defenders Harry Kavanagh and Matt Casey plus striker Brad Lethbridge on various loans from Fratton Park.