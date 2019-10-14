Bognor stewards are top of the safety league

Bognor's stewards are top of the league when it comes to the safety of supporters at Nyewood Lane.

The Rocks' matchday safety team, led by head Steward Adrian Williams, has become the first in the Isthmian Premier Division to score a victory thanks to passing an NVQ in event safety management.

The course, which was funded by a grant from the Isthmian League, took shape by way of a mixture of lectures, personal home studies and on-site training and assessment, which was managed by a training company selected by the Football Association.

Chris Hill, Pete Mose, Richard Essen, Wayne Speed, Nigel Lilley, Phil Westwood, Nathan Belcher, Scott Slater and Adrian Williams collected their certificates before the Rocks' recent home defeat to Potters Bar Town. And club mascot Rocky Bear also go in on club photographer Tommy McMllan's snap.

Bognor general manager Simon Cook says the club is indebted to the stewards for their endeavour and congratulated them on the accolade.

He added: "They are a great group and we are chuffed they did so well and they deserve all the plaudits. The course took several months to complete and we are very grateful to the guys for their dedication and commitment."