Bognor unveil kit for 2019-20 as businesses back bid for glory

Rocks have unveiled their new kit for next season's campaign in the Bostik premier division -- and reminded businesses they have the chance to take pride of place on the front of the shirts.

Bognor's main sponsors for the forthcoming season will be chosen in a draw at a gala night at the club's Seasons events venue at Nyewood Lane next month. And the lucky business out of the hat will win a comprehensive sponsorship package including VIP hospitality for all home games and their names emblazoned on the club's home and away shirts.

The goalie's kit

Commercial manager Dave Robinson said business is brisk with companies eager to back Bognor, who landed the Sussex Senior Cup last week with a 2-1 AET win over Burgess Hill Town at the Amex. And the victory was made even sweeter when head coach Robbie Blake confirmed he was staying with the Rocks for next season.

The home shirts will be white and green, as usual, and the first choice away strip will be maroon-based.

Robinson said: "There is a real buzz about the club at the minute and this has been reflected in the take-up from businesses keen to back the boys. The new kits are very slick and we are extremely happy with the designs and we know supporters will be keen to get their hands on the strips as and when they become available in the Rocks megastore.

"We know Woods Travel very much enjoyed their season of sponsorship and organisations should look at the publicity they garnered through their association with us, and realise it can be hugely beneficial. As well as the main sponsors there are loads of other prizes that must be won on the night.

"The main prize is first team sponsorship and this includes four VIP home season tickets with reserved seats, full boardroom hospitality and also PA mentions on match days as well as a feature on our website and in the match day programme.

“And an added bonus this year is that if you enter we are happy to offer your business exposure on our thriving digital channels, ensuring you get the online acknowledgement you deserve. Also, companies can take an advertising board at the ground to advertise their business -- and, again, this is proving popular. It all adds up to an exciting period at the club as we gear up for a new season.

"Jack Pearce and Robbie are already looking to recruit for the new campaign and so there are a great many positives to enjoy here at the Nye Camp at the minute.

The sponsors' draw is on June 18. For more details of sponsorship opportunities, contact David on 07876 497929.