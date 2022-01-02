Bognor v Merstham off - Covid blamed

Bognor's Isthmian premier division match at home to Merstham is off because of 'Covid issues'.

Football at all levels has been affected by the high number of Omicron cases in recent weeks and now the Rocks' planned home tussle with their Surrey visitors - due to take place at 3pm on bank holiday Monday - is the latest match to fall.

It will be a disappointment for the Rocks, who hoped to put festive-period defeats to Worthing and Lewes behind them with a much-needed home win.

