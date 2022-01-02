Bognor v Merstham off - Covid blamed
Bognor's Isthmian premier division match at home to Merstham is off because of 'Covid issues'.
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 1:54 pm
Updated
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 1:56 pm
Football at all levels has been affected by the high number of Omicron cases in recent weeks and now the Rocks' planned home tussle with their Surrey visitors - due to take place at 3pm on bank holiday Monday - is the latest match to fall.
It will be a disappointment for the Rocks, who hoped to put festive-period defeats to Worthing and Lewes behind them with a much-needed home win.