The mascots at Rocks v Potters Bar / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Bognor v Potters Bar - picture special

It was a day to forget for Bognor as they crashed to a 4-0 defeat at home to Potters Bar in the Isthmian premier division.

A mix of goalkeeping howlers and defensive weaknesses in the second half condemned them to defeat after a goalless first half. It was a big step back after progress in the previous two games, which brought wins over Haringey and Leatherhead. Tommy McMillan was there to take photos and you can see a selection of them in the pages that follow. Also pictured are the club's stewards with their new accreditation certificates and local young Bognor and Whyke footballers who were mascots. Get the Observer, out on Thursday, for all the reaction to the defeat and a look ahead to the visit to leaders Folkestone on Saturday.

Action from Rocks v Potters Bar / Picture: Tommy McMillan

1. Rocks v Potters Bar in pictures

The Bognor stewards with their new accreditation / Picture: Tommy McMillan
Action from Rocks v Potters Bar / Picture: Tommy McMillan
Action from Rocks v Potters Bar / Picture: Tommy McMillan
