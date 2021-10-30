Bognor wallop Waltham Abbey - picture special

Nathan Odokonyero led the way with a 12-minute first-half hat-trick and strikes from Jordy Mongoy and Kayne Diedrick-Roberts added the gloss to put Bognor in Monday's draw. See pictures from the victory by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked.
1.
Action from Bognor's 5-0 win over Waltham Abbey at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
