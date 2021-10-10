Bognor win at Cheshunt despite red card drama - picture gallery

Ashton Leigh's fine finish was enough to give Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's team the points at Cheshunt - but he Rocks had to play the latter stage with ten men after the unusual sending-off of Jordy Mongoy. He appeared to be booked for taking too long to leave the pitch when he was subbed - then the referee showed him a red card, even though he had not, as far as anyone knew, been booked earlier. Read the match report here from Liam Goodley and check out pictures from Martin Denyer, Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked.