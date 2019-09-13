Bosham and East Dean are home winners

Bosham had a handsome home win over Brighton Electricity in division two of the SCFL while East Dean got the better of Petworth in the Championship south division of the West Sussex League. Reports below...

Bosham 5 Brighton Electricity 1

SCFL division two

Bosham turned on the power to easily beat Brighton Electricity to continue their charge up the table as five different scorers delighted manager Tony Hancock.

The first half started slowly but Bosham found their feet, creating chances for Alex Barnes and Andy Brown. New goalkeeper Ashley Wright was having a quiet half for the Reds with the men in brown struggling to set up any meaningful opportunities.

Close to the interval the deadlock was broken as Joe Jackson produced a moment of magic to open the scoring. Turning on a sixpence Jackson fired goalwards only to see the effort strike a defender – but it bounced straight back to the striker who smashed it into the bottom corner.

Minutes later the lead was doubled by the impressive Barnes, who showed strength and determination to battle through the Brighton back-line and poke the ball under Casey Barker to give the Robins daylight as the break approached.

In the second period it wasn’t long before the Reds added to their tally through top marksman Andy Brown. With Bosham surging into the box, Brown was in the right place at the right time to fire low past Barker from only a few yards.

Moments later Brown was in the sinbin leaving the Reds a man down, but it didn’t deter them from searching for more and with a quarter of the game left, Conor Crabb made it four with an effort from long distance that saw Barker make a howler in allowing past him.

Bosham took their foot off the gas, which allowed Brighton to nab a consolation. Dan Harris obliged with a poked finish which was against the run of play.

Home fans needn’t have worried as skipper Nick Edgington went on one of his surging runs and fired from long range and saw his effort gain assistance from the Bosham Bobble to bamboozle Barker and nestle in the net.

All in all it a very satisfying day for the reds but things get much tougher this week as Jarvis Brook visit the Lane.

Bosham: Wright, Crabb, Edgington, Penny, Bulbeck, Barnes, Jackson, Brown,Bishop, Briance, Zemeitis. Subs: Terry, Rustell, Cooper, Bond, Bell.

ALAN PRICE

East Dean 3 Petworth 2

West Sussex League Championship south

East Dean welcomed Petworth to the Gasson for the first league game of the season and from the first whistle, the Dean controlled proceedings with confidence and composure.

The first chance came when the ball was worked into Pete Caveney from Jack Millard and he squeezed the ball into the bottom corner to give East Dean a 1-0 lead.

Sam Nicholson had the best chance to increase the Dean’s lead but powered it over the bar.

James Ford’s hard work was rewarded with an early second-half goal but the home side’s control evaporated when Pete Caveney saw himself sin-binned.

The one-man advantage allowed the away side to take control and they scored quick goals. When East Dean were back to 11 men they went back in front through another well-worked goal as Ford fired home.

Towards the end there were chances for Ford and sub Alex Smith but the scoreline remained unchanged.