Bosham come from behind to snatch draw at the death

Bosham left it late to snatch a 2-2 draw at St Francis Rangers. Picture by Chris Hatton Photography

The Black and Whites opened strongly and were on the front foot from the off with the likes of Adam Lindon and James Oliver showing good pace and agility to make the Bosham defence back track with Nick Edgington and Harry Spicer having to work very hard to keep the hosts at bay.

Close to the quarter hour Oliver finally got the Black and Whites first telling effort in on goal with a rasping shot from the edge of the area but Jordan Jarvis was able to make a comfortable save.

On attack, the likes of Marco Giambelardini and Alex Barnes were linking up well for the Reds but the action in the final third let the Robins down all too often. The energetic play of Lewis Rustell was always a presence for the Reds allowing Bosham to grow into the match as the half progressed.

Just after the half-hour a contentious free kick was awarded to Rangers, just outside the Bosham area, and Oliver stepped up to fire an effort into the top corner to give St Francis Rangers a deserved lead, leaving Jarvis rooted to the spot such was the accuracy of the effort.

Bosham dug in and should have got level right on half time when keeper Josh Green made a horrendous error from a cross and Bradley Miles had the, seemingly, simple task of placing the ball into the empty net but a nasty bobble saw his effort instead hit the post and St Francis were able to clear the danger.

Into the second half and the Black and Whites looked to finish the game off quickly and both Oliver and Lindon had excellent chances to do so but proceeded to blast wide of the mark rather than test Jarvis in the Bosham goal.

Bosham were then dealt a savage blow when, from a corner, St Francis Rangers escaped, on the counter, and Lindon race over half the pitch to the opposite end before blasting into the roof of the Reds net to finally get the home side the cushion they craved.

The Robins now pushed forward in numbers to try and find a way back into the tie with Conor Crabb making challenge after challenge to win the ball for the Reds and Giambelardini along with Barnes looking for any opportunity to get a shot in on goal.

Their efforts were rewarded very late in the game when a lovely exchange of passes between the two strikers enabled Barnes to get through on goal and poke the ball effortlessly past Green to halve the deficit and give the Robins renewed belief.

With just minutes remaining, Rustell burst into the box, evaded a tackle and placed a dangerous low ball into the centre of the area, close to the goal line.

In desperation to clear, Jack Tobias only proceeded to slam the ball into the roof of his own net to see Bosham complete the comeback as injury time approached.

Indeed, in what time remained, Barnes came within a whisker of getting on the end of another ball into the box but the pace of the pass just beat him and Green was able to fall on it with great relief.