Bosham's hopes for a spark go west at Westfield

On a rain-soaked day, Bosham embarked on their longest trip of the season to Westfield, but failed to find a spark to their campaign following the frustrating loss to Cowfold and ended up 2-0 losers.

Jack Hancock made a welcome return to the side and slotted into a revamped back line against a Westfield side struggling to get results so far.

The yellow and greens started brightly and, after only six minutes, manufactured a great chance to break the deadlock as Terry Robinson was left unmarked in the box – but his effort was off target to the relief of Bosham keeper Harley Redman.

As the half wore on Bosham began to grow into the game, with Pat Bulbeck showing excellent pace down the right and Tom Gray working space down the left.

On the quarter-hour Bulbeck pushed into the box and created a shooting chance only for keeper Kerri Fordham to make a strong save to deny him.

Westfield continued to push and on the half hour they almost got the breakthrough their pressure deserved as Josh Carey let loose a rocket from long distance but saw his effort hit the bar, with Redman well beaten.

Approaching the interval the hosts got their noses in front as a period of pressure finally undid the Reds defence allowing Robinson to smash an effort in off the underside of the bar.

Bosham came out after the break looking to re-assert themselves but the pace of Westfield was causing them problems at the back and the hosts nabbed a crucial second through influential Jack Stapley.

Bosham failed to clear their lines from a corner and Stapley was on hand to sidefoot past Redman to give Westfield a second.

Bosham tried hard to find their way back into the game and late substitutes Max Terry and Harry Lidster made a difference, with the latter having an excellent chance to reduce the deficit in the final minutes but blasting his effort over the bar when it seemed easier to score.

It was another frustrating day at the office for Bosham but they return home this week to entertain Upper Beeding hoping they can change fortunes soon.

Bosham: Redman, Gray, Bulbeck, Hancock, Ebieri, Bishop, Smith, Hardman, Gregory, Desi, Reddington. Subs: Lidster, Terry.