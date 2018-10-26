Bosham spark into life to switch off Electricity supply

Bosham brushed off memories of a big defeat to Rustington with a fine win as they made it a painful visit to Walton Lane for newly promoted Brighton Electricity, who they beat 3-1

Bosham needed to forget the hammering at Rustington and the returning Ryan Coombes added firepower to the home side as midfield stalwart Louis Bell also returned.

The Robins started brightly, sharply passing the ball and making life difficult for the visitors, but their forays into enemy territory failed to produce any meaningful chances as Electricity had numbers to frustrate and come away with the ball.

Case Barker looked sharp for the visitors and midway through the first half they were in front when Ben Metherell unluckily diverted an Alex Kempton cross into his own net past a dumbfounded Harley Redman.

Bosham regrouped and Coombes brought out the best in visitors’ keeper Guillermo Arestizabal-Gil with a piledriver from the edge of the box while Bell went close and Alex Barnes fizzed a shot just over the bar.

After the break the Robins resumed with extra gusto and determination and before long they were on level terms and it was Coombes who got the goal to restore parity.

Electricity failed to clear a corner on the hour mark and when the ball arrived at the feet of Conor Crabb, the Bosham player let fly andCoombes stuck out a leg and diverted the ball home past a clearly wrong footed Arestizabal-Gil.

Bosham continued to press and Coombes grabbed his second with an accomplished finish. Bell turned provider with a sumptuous cross and Coombes, unmarked, controlled it before slamming home from six yards.

Bosham upped the ante and created more chances but it wasn’t until the 90th minute that the home support could finally breathe easy when Pat Bulbeck intercepted a weak clearance, sprinted clear and fired low past Arestizabal-Gil to seal the points for the Robins.

This week Bosham look for revenge as they make the short trip to Rustington in the league.

Bosham: Redman, Metherell, Briance, Hurst, Reddington, Crabb, Bulbeck, Bishop, Coombes, Bell, Barnes. Subs: Terry, Wilson, Blanshard, Desi.