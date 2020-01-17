Bosham suffer Worthing woe - Petworth leave Hunston Scutt-led

There was an unfortunate home defeat for Bosham in SCFL division two but a win in the WSFL Championship south for Petworth.

Bosham FC 0 Worthing Town 1

SCFL division two

Worthing Town completed a smash and grab raid at Walton Lane as Isaac Allum scored the only goal of the game to leave Bosham frustrated.

Bosham started brightly and within the first two minutes the returning Andy Brown had an excellent chance to break the deadlock but could only hit the woodwork.

The Robins were taking the game to the Blues with surging runs from Alex Barnes and Pat Bulbeck testing the Worthing defence.

Matt Docherty was next to go close, with a good strike from just outside the area forcing keeper Ben Purkis to make a smart save to deny him.

For Worthing Ryan Warr went close when in on goal but scooped his effort over the bar.

Bosham continued to press and just after the half-hour Louis Bell let fly with a scorching effort from long distance, but Purkis leapt full length to deny him.

Close to the break, Bosham went behind when Allum took advantage of a mistake at the back from Harry Spicer to fire the Blues into a relatively undeserved lead. Spicer tried to control a low cross from Sonny Buckland but allowed the ball to travel under his foot and Allum spun round to fire home past a stranded Harley Redman.

Bosham came out after the interval determined to get back on level terms and a big shout went up early for a penalty but the referee was none moved.

Pat Bulbeck was showing great skill down the right for the Robins and he created several good chances for Bosham but both Brown and Barnes missed the opportunites.

In the last ten minutes Bosham had their best chance when Bulbeck was upended in the box and a penalty awarded.

Brown stepped up only to see Purkis make a fortuitous save with his legs to deny the Bosham striker. Shortly after Barnes sprinted clear of the defence but, with just keeper to beat, fired narrowly wide.

Bosham pressed to the bitter end while Redman denied Matt Wilson in injury time to prevent further woe for the Reds but it was the Worthing players and management who let out a roar at the final whistle.

Bosham entertain TD Shipley this week and will hope for better things.

Bosham: H Redman, Bulbeck, Briance, Cooper, Crabb, Spicer, Barnes, Docherty, Brown, Bishop, Bell. Subs: Kamate, Rustell, Gilbert.

Petworth 2 Hunston Community Club 1

WSFL Championship south

In a match played in blustery conditions Petworth came out on top in a close scrap.

Petworth took the lead with a good move and headed finish from Tony Scutt after a spell of dominance.

The second half was an even affair but Hunston got back into the game with a defensive mix-up at the back from Petworth allowing the Hunston sub an easy tap-in.

The game looked set to end all-square but with five minutes to go another mix-up in defence this time from Hunston allowed Joe Taylor the chance to slot home to secure the three points.

Petworth: Lillywhite, Cain (Hodd), Ford, C Burrows, R Burrows, Wells, Carter, Hellet, Taylor, Banting, Scutt (Mawoneyi).