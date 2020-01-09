Bosham well beaten by Angmering - Selsey's Wick woe - Dean battle to Watersfield point

There's news of Bosham, Selsey and East Dean in our latest local football round-up. Reports below

Angmering 5 Bosham 1

SCFL division two

Having ended the decade with a fine win over Ferring at Walton lane, Bosham began the new one with a defeat on the short trip to Angmering, with the hosts bagging five goals and the Robins punished for a catalogue of mistakes.

Angmering were two to the good after only eight minutes as Johnny and Mike Hendrick both got on the scoresheet.

Johnny Hendrick intercepted a pass out of defence and clinically beat keeper Harley Redman to open the scoring.

Bosham were further behind when Angmering attacked again and a swift move ended with Mike Hendrick on hand to sweep the ball home to give the hosts daylight.

There was a delay when referee Neal Saxton went down injured.

Just after the half-hour, Barnes found the net to haul Bosham back into it. Before that Barnes had seen a great chance go begging after good work by Harry Spicer and Nick Edgington.

Dom Lago added to the Angmering lead and before the break Barnes should have got a second for the Robins when he robbed keeper Tony Legallez only to shoot wide of the empty net.

Bosham had to change strategy after the break in the hope of salvaging something but a combination of a slippy pitch and mistakes at the back meant Angmering sealed the deal with two more goals to give them a rather flattering scoreline and three points.

With 20 minutes left, Mike Hendrick latched on to another failed clearance to finish coolly for a fourth goal for the hosts and, not long before the end, he nailed his hat-trick, punishing a tiring Bosham side to get his third.

Bosham, tenth in division two, welcome Worthing Town to the Lane this week.

Bosham: H Redman, Bulbeck, Barnes, Edgington, Briance, Bishop, Woolcombe, Cooper, Spicer, Penney, Hancock. Subs: Sullivan, Rustell, Kamate.

ALAN PRICE

* Wick won 2-0 at Selsey in the SCFL division one at the High Street Ground. Their goals came from Oliver Young and Scott Murfin within the first 20 minutes. Selsey hope to fare better when they host AFC Varndeanians this Saturday.

Watersfield 1 East Dean 1

WSFL Championship south

East Dean nabbed a point when they travelled to Watersfield in the first game of 2020.

Watersfield began brighter and dominated the early stages, with East Dean struggling to collect any momentum moving forward, with all the chances falling to the home side. The pressure paid off and Watersfield took the lead.

East Dean finished the half better, with Pete Caveney firing wide just before half-time.

The Dean suddenly woke up and began to play in the second half after four changes.

The visitors’ hard work looked to have been rewarded, but Aaron Hand’s shot went inches wide from close range.

A cross from the right struck the hand of a Watersfield defender and East Dean had a penalty. Aaron Freeman calmly slotted it home.

The Dean soaked up some late pressure as the home side played some nice football in pursuit of a winner but Sam Philpott pulled off some good saves to keep the scores level.

East Dean: Philpott, Reed, Hood, Bann, N Freeman, Knight, Cooper, Hand, Smith, Ford, Caveney. Subs; Strain, Oram, Wheeler, A Freeman.

